Man accused of threatening Morgan County sheriff arrested in Texas

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities are working to bring a Decatur man charged with threatening Sheriff Ron Puckett back from Texas to face charges.

John Owen Compton, 57, has a warrant in Morgan County for making terrorist threats, the sheriff’s office said.

Compton began making phone calls in mid-May to the sheriff’s office, authorities said. The calls became more and more threatening toward Puckett and his family, they said, and investigators got the warrant for Compton’s arrest.

After learning he had left the area, investigators said they tracked him down to a hotel in Ft. Stockton, Texas, where he was arrested Tuesday.

When he’s extradited back to Alabama, the sheriff’s office said he will face a $500,000 bond.