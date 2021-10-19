Man accused of stealing $100k from RFCU accounts indicted in federal court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Birmingham man is facing both state and federal bank fraud charges for an alleged month-long ATM scheme.

This was after he was arrested in Huntsville after police said he stole information from 149 Redstone Federal Credit Union members.

According to Huntsville Police, 31-year-old Allen Devon Rutledge was able to steal more than $100,000 from the accounts. Rutledge also had 78 fraudulent cards on his person or in his car at the time of his arrest.

But based on a federal indictment the crimes are much more widespread.

The court filing alleges Rutledge used counterfeit access devices to obtain unauthorized debit card information.

Prosecutors say, Rutledge, also referred to in the indictment as “Pryme T”, was a member of an encrypted group chat where he sent messages to another person known as “Shawn Storm.”

The document says Rutledge received debit card numbers and related information from “Shawn Storm” often connected to Redstone Federal Credit Union accounts.

The federal government alleges Rutledge then used a card encoder to put stolen banking information onto blank magnetic stripe cards.

The filing accuses Rutledge of traveling from Birmingham to Huntsville to make ATM withdrawals from accounts associated not only with Redstone but also Regions Bank, PNC Bank, and Wells Fargo.

The indictment alleges Rutledge had a strategy when withdrawing money: transfer $500 from the account holder’s savings to checking. Then withdraw $480 from the checking account.

It is also noted there was a 60-40 split between Rutledge and “Shawn Storm”, with Rutledge allegedly getting 40 percent of the stolen profits.

Based on federal court records, Rutledge is scheduled to go to trial on December 6.

Case records show the trial was delayed due to a “large amount of discovery, and videos presented by the government”.