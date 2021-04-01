Man accused of sexually abusing young child, posting it on social media

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man from Harvest is accused of sexually abusing a child under 12 years old and posting it on social media.

Huntsville Police arrested Jadarian Williams, 24 after multiple tips from the community about the social media post.

Huntsville Police Special Victims Unit investigators are based at the National Children’s Advocacy Center, where they received assistance from Homeland Security on this case.

Williams is currently in the Madison County Jail without bond.

Additional charges in this case are expected. At this time, authorities do not believe there are other victims involved in this case.

If you know of any child being abused, contact local law enforcement.