Man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy in court Friday; trial likely pushed back to 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The man charged in the shooting death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III was in court Friday morning for a status hearing to gauge where the case stands. News 19 was told the trial would likely be pushed back to 2023.

LaJeromeny Brown was indicted by a grand jury in September for allegedly shooting STAC Agent Clardy in December 2019 during a drug sting operation. Friday was his first time in court since the indictment.

Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer called the prosecution and defense in for a status hearing in the case.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann, all the state’s evidence has been turned over to the defense team.

However, one of Brown’s attorney’s Bruce Gardner said there’s quite a bit of video evidence to review and based on the current caseload he doesn’t anticipate being ready for trial in 2022.

The district attorney’s office has also seen a significant backlog and says the Clardy family remains patient.

Gardner said there’s more to this case than what’s on the surface.

“One thing I would tell everybody who’s going to be watching this, keep an open mind. This is not as clear cut as some would have you think it’s just not as open and shut as you know as somebody killing a police officer would as a case involving that would be,” he added.

No trial date was set in the Capital Murder case. Judge Comer set a follow-up hearing for April 21, 2022.