Man accused of hitting his parents with a car in Athens pleads not guilty

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused of hitting his parents with a car in Athens in September has pleaded not guilty.

At his arraignment on Wednesday, Sean Travis, 34, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Travis was indicted on October 24, 2019, on six charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mischief.

The trial is set for May 11 at 9 a.m.

Travis’ father, Frank Travis, is a member of the Athens City Council.

Frank Travis and his wife, Sharon, were in Huntsville Hospital’s intensive care unit, but have since recovered and returned to their home.