HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after an accidental shooting in the parking lot of Edgar’s Bakery on Airport Road.

The man was found in his car with a gunshot wound around 4:45 p.m. According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Center with an accidental gun shot wound.

He is in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

Huntsville police were investigating the incident.