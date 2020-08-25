Make-A-Wish has been making wishes come true for 40-years

It’s been 40 years since what we know now as “Make-A-Wish” began. Like everything else, 2020 has brought some changes. Wishes fall into three categories: To Have, To Go and To Meet. “To Go,” or travel wishes, are on hold. Most of the wishes that involve meeting someone, like a celebrity, are also postponed. Many children are reimagining their wishes to be something they can have – like a room makeover, shopping spree or backyard playset. But as you might guess, the extended wait has been disappointing to children who have already experienced enough disappointment in their short lives.