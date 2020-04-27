Make-A-Wish Alabama to celebrate Virtual Wish Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Make-A-Wish Alabama’s mission is to grant life-changing wishes for critically ill children, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put that on hold.

This week is Virtual Wish Week and the organization is encouraging everyone to show their support for nearly 300 wish kids in waiting.

“With virtual wish week, it gives people the opportunity to see and feel the power of a wish from home,” said Lacy Fitzpatrick, Make-A-Wish’s North Alabama Development Manager.

The organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary on World Wish Day April 29, but celebrations will be different this year. Fitzpatrick said wishes are on hold as well as any in-person festivities or events.

“If we can all gather together and share through social media, and let these kids know that we are all behind them and we are all rooting for them, then it just gives them something to keep fighting for,” she said.

There are several ways that people can get involved from home. Make-A-Wish Alabam has events planned all week.