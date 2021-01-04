Make-A-Wish Alabama opens registration for Trailblaze Challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Registration is officially open for Make-A-Wish Alabama’s annual Trailblaze Challenge. Start your year off by getting healthier and helping children across the state.

Every year for the past 5 years, the Trailblaze challenge has trained people to complete a 26.3 mile hike in the Talladega National Forest. This years hike will follow the Pinhoti Trail.

Over 12 weeks participants train alongside experienced hikers and receive fundraising help from Make-A-Wish Alabama staff. Training consists of socially-distanced hikes, primarily in Birmingham and Huntsville. Masks and temperature checks will be required at all in-person meetings.

“This year we will celebrate Alabama’s 5th year of the Trailblaze Challenge program, and it has been

amazing to witness the journey that more than 500 people have taken since 2017. There have been

incredible displays of mental fortitude, new friendships formed, physical transformations, and more

than 1.5 Million dollars raised to grant wishes!” says Valerie Cunningham, vice president of advancement for Make-A-Wish Alabama.

The registration deadline is January 27th, training starts just a few days later on January 30th. The hike will take place over 2 weekends in May.