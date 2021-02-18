Major Travel Impacts Through Friday Morning – Use Extreme Caution

Temperatures are “warming” this afternoon into the mid to upper 30s, which will help melt a bit of the wintry precipitation we experienced this week. However, light wintry precipitation continues to move into northwest Alabama, so additional light accumulations are expected.

Thursday night into Friday morning: Beware the Refreeze

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s today, but they will drop again overnight into Friday morning. With so much rainfall and melting snow in the area, it is highly likely that many “roads less traveled” will have issues with black ice and slick spots through the overnight hours.

In fact, morning lows across north Alabama will be similar to what we experienced just a day or so ago, with temperatures as cold as the 10s and low 20s through sunrise.

Travel Impacts

Travel has already been significantly impacted in Florence where nearly 100 cars have been stranded in the snow.

Huntsville and Decatur may also experience hazardous travel conditions as elevated roads and bridges cool and freeze over tonight.

After sundown Thursday, assume any moisture on the road will refreeze. While ALDOT is busy treating major roadways, county roads and neighborhood roads will remain treacherous overnight into Friday morning.