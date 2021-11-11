Major traffic backup on I-565, detours suggested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A long stretch of I-565 is backed up with bumper-to-bumper traffic, just in time for rush-hour traffic on Veterans Day.

Traffic maps at 7:45 Thursday morning show a back-up from Greenbrier Parkway all the way to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

The Madison Police Department sent out an alert early Thursday morning, warning motorists that there would be travel issues due to a sign being repaired.

I-565 Eastbound lanes from Wall Triana to Governor’s West were the areas expected to be most affected, however a much larger area ended up with a long line of cars.

Authorities highly suggest drivers use alternate routes wherever possible, and use caution in these areas.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.