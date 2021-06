OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. — Huntsville Police Department and officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were on-scene at a home in Owens Cross Roads on Thursday morning.

An FBI spokesperson said they were executing a search warrant at the home on Cove Lake Road.

Authorities on the scene did not immediately release any other information.

This is a developing story and News 19 is on-scene for the latest. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.