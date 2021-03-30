Major, nationwide outage affects National Weather Service forecasts, websites early Tuesday morning

Several products from the National Weather Service were offline early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Prediction Center tweeted just after 1 a.m., confirming the outage affected multiple NWS products.

There is a major, national outage impacting the distribution of NWS products, including WPC products. @NWSSPC will attempt to back up our rainfall forecast/QPF. When things return to normal, we'll let you know. — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 30, 2021

Initially, the Storm Prediction Center (which normally issues severe thunderstorm and tornado watches nationwide) was going to attempt to handle the rainfall forecasts, but the WPC said even the SPC couldn’t do it in a follow up tweet just before 3 a.m.

@NWSPC is not going to be able to back up our rainfall forecast/QPF. But, you can access our rainfall forecast/QPF here for the time being:https://t.co/TR6ME9fw7l — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 30, 2021

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed the outage was nationwide just after 3 a.m., saying it even extended down to the local forecast offices.

[313am] A major national outage is impacting the distribution of NWS products/webpages and access to NWSChat. When the issue is resolved, we will let you know. — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 30, 2021

Just after 4:30 a.m., the WPC confirmed local weather information was becoming available once again.

@NWS surface observations are becoming available for the first time in hours. — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 30, 2021

However, it appears this information was available to the NWS only – the webpage for the NWS in Huntsville loaded very slowly at 6:15 a.m., but without local forecast information.

Attempting to enter the ZIP code for News 19’s studios yielded an error message stating, “Sorry, no forecast found. Please try again.”