Major, nationwide outage affects National Weather Service forecasts, websites early Tuesday morning

Several products from the National Weather Service were offline early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Prediction Center tweeted just after 1 a.m., confirming the outage affected multiple NWS products.
Initially, the Storm Prediction Center (which normally issues severe thunderstorm and tornado watches nationwide) was going to attempt to handle the rainfall forecasts, but the WPC said even the SPC couldn’t do it in a follow up tweet just before 3 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed the outage was nationwide just after 3 a.m., saying it even extended down to the local forecast offices.
Just after 4:30 a.m., the WPC confirmed local weather information was becoming available once again.
However, it appears this information was available to the NWS only – the webpage for the NWS in Huntsville loaded very slowly at 6:15 a.m., but without local forecast information.
Attempting to enter the ZIP code for News 19’s studios yielded an error message stating, “Sorry, no forecast found. Please try again.”