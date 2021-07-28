Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit returning to Lake Guntersville

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major League Fishing (MLF) announced the schedule for the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, and Marshall County is on that list.

Lake Guntersville was selected to be the fourth stop of the season for professional bass fishing’s premier five-fish limit circuit. The event, hosted by Marshall County Tourism and Sports, will take place May 12-15, 2022 in Guntersville.

“Marshall County Tourism and Sports is proud to host Stop 4 on the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Tour in May 2022,” said Katy Norton, President of Marshall County Tourism and Sports.

Norton said, “We are excited to see what the anglers can do on Lake Guntersville, and we look forward to hosting some exciting events off of the water in partnership with MLF.”

The 27th season of the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit (formerly FLW Tour) will feature six regular-season stops showcasing the best anglers in the world competing for thousands of dollars across the best bass fisheries in the United States.

The 2022 season will culminate with the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE, in which 50 anglers will qualify – the top 48 finishers in the Pro Circuit Angler of the Year standings along with the reigning 2021 TITLE Champion and the 2021 Angler of the Year.

2022 MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Schedule:

Jan. 27-30 Stop 1 at Sam Rayburn Reservoir Brookeland, Texas

March 13-16 Stop 2 at Harris Chain of Lakes Leesburg, Fla.

April 21-24 Stop 3 at Pickwick Lake Counce, Tenn.

May 12-15 Stop 4 at Lake Guntersville Guntersville, Ala.

June 16-19 Stop 5 at the James River Richmond, Va.

July 29-Aug. 1 Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Aug. 16-21 TITLE at the St. Lawrence River Massena, N.Y.

“Our team has put together a great schedule that I know will have our fans and anglers excited – a nice mix of some of our historic venues along with a few fisheries that we haven’t visited in a while”, said Kathy Fennel, MLF Executive Vice President, and General Manager. “Our MLF anglers are the best in the world, and we look forward to providing our world-class tournaments to them again in 2022.”

Complete details for the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit will be announced later this year.