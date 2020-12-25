Major AT&T cellular outage reported in Southeast linked to Nashville explosion, impacting local 911 services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A major AT&T outage was reported in the Southeast region.

911 services in several north Alabama and Tennessee communities are impacted due to the outage.

Muscle Shoals residents need to call 256-335-5354 instead of 911 for emergencies. Their dispatch center is on the ATT network and service is inconsistent. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County 911 confirmed similar issues at their 911 dispatch centers.

People in Lincoln County, TN, need to call 931-433-4522 for emergencies at this time.

Our @madco911 is experiencing telephone outages at this time as a result of the incident that occurred this morning in downtown Nashville. We ask that if you call the 911 Center with non-emergency issues and are disconnected, please call back. For emergencies please dial 911. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 25, 2020

Officials recommend using WIFI if available.

According to AT&T, the outage is due to damage at the facilities in Nashville from the explosion Friday morning.

On Twitter, AT&T told customers that they are in contact with law enforcement and are working as quickly as possible to restore service.

Major AT&T Cellular Outage in Southeast – Use WiFi if available https://t.co/KPArxLMVFC pic.twitter.com/0uPwniRAf8 — Colbert EMA (@colbertema) December 25, 2020