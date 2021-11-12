“Maintain, Don’t Gain”: Huntsville City challenge aims to promote healthy choices during the holidays

Nearly 1,000 people joined the “Maintain, Don’t Gain” challenge in 2019, weighing in at one of several city recreation centers or Huntsville Hospital Wellness Centers. For those who completed the program, 54% maintained or lost weight.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The holidays are quickly approaching, which has people dreaming of their favorite seasonal dishes and indulgent temptations. To encourage healthier mindsets throughout the festive season, the City of Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital have teamed up for the seventh annual “Maintain, Don’t Gain” challenge.

The six-week weight maintenance program will kick off Monday, November 15 as part of the “Healthy Huntsville” initiative to educate everyone on wellness and good physical health.

“Everyone can use a little help from time to time,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “That’s definitely true when it comes to our weight and fitness goals.”

Helpful tips and tricks to guide participants through the holidays will be posted on the Healthy Huntsville Facebook page occasionally over the course of the program.

Nearly 1,000 people joined the “Maintain, Don’t Gain” challenge in 2019, weighing in at one of several city recreation centers or Huntsville Hospital Wellness Centers. For those who completed the program, 54% maintained or lost weight.

Sign-ups will be held from November 15-21. Participants can sign up and weigh in at one of several “Maintain, Don’t Gain” registration sites listed below. Participants will weigh out at the same location the week of January 3, 2022. Those who weigh in and out will receive a participation prize.

Participating locations:

Brahan Spring Rec Center: 3770 Ivy Ave.

Fern Bell Rec Center: 107-A Sanders Road

Optimist Rec Center: 703 Oakwood Ave.

Showers Rec Center: 4600 Blue Spring Road

Johnson Legacy Center: 6000 Cecil Fain Drive NW

Jones Valley Wellness Center: 1345 4 Mile Post Road

Madison Hospital Wellness Center: 8391 US-72

Medical Mall Wellness Center: 1963 South Memorial Parkway



For more information call Healthy Huntsville Coordinator Kevin Ready at 256-929-2622 or by email.

Participants can also contact Huntsville Hospital “Maintain, Don’t Gain” Coordinator Rachel Murie at 256-265-0066 or by emailing her for more details.