MainStreet Family Care to host free community health fair

ARAB, Ala. — MainStreet Family Care will host its first free community health fair in Arab on Saturday, June 26.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the practice’s Arab location at 1420 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Suite A-1.

Participants over the age of 18 can register for wellness snapshots, free blood work, and risk assessments. Free health screenings and bloodwork will also be provided to those 18 and older who sign up for a free patient portal and wellness snapshot.

“At MainStreet Family Care, we are passionate about keeping our communities healthy,” said Nicole Singleton, community engagement specialist for MainStreet Family Care. “We help our patients heal and feel better every day within our clinic walls, but this event gives us the opportunity to help identify what our patients’ overall health needs are and immediately address those needs — all for free!”

Those interested in participating in the health fair may sign up at www.mainstreetfamilycare.com/patient-portal.