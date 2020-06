A good family activity to do while staying home is jigsaw puzzles, but they’ve become so popular, you might have difficulty finding one.

That’s what happened to Heidi Paulette, so she created a “puzzle swap” in her Maine town.

Paulette built a shed with her son, then posted about it on Facebook and has been getting new puzzles every day since.

Paulette says she may have to build a second shed because of the overwhelming response.