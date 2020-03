A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California, according to the US Geological Survey.

(CNN) — A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California Sunday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred near Petrolia, California, the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of damage. No tsunami warnings or watches have been issues as a result, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.