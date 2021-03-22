Mae Jemison High School student laid to rest

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. — Easily more than a hundred people showed up to say goodbye to Deu’nta Moore Monday afternoon, dozens of which were other teens — all heartbroken, there to see their friend for the last time.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. cars began to pile in at Big Cove Cemetery, next to Hays Nature Preserve in Owens Cross Roads. Moore’s graveside service was set to begin at noon.

Guests were dressed in blue, white and gold, Moore’s high school colors.

The details surrounding the teen’s death remain unclear. Huntsville police say his life was cut short following a drive-by shooting. Moore died on March 13.

Just hours after the shooting 20-year-old Ke’Ondrey McGuire turned himself into Huntsville police.

He has since been charged with capital murder. HPD tells News 19 they aren’t looking for any other suspects in the case.

The timing of Moore’s death stands out. He would have celebrated his 18th birthday Sunday.

