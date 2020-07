ATHENS, Ala. – ALEA says a Madison man was killed in a wreck Tuesday.

The crash happened just east of Athens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28th. 44-year-old Joey Steven Ward was killed when the 2016 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway on Mooresville Road and hit a tree.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.