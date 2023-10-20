MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — Officials with HEMSI say a 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday night after a wreck on Huntsville Brownsferry Road.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said crews were called to the wreck at Huntsville Brownsferry Road and Burgreen Road at 8:33 p.m. Friday. He said a 13-year-old juvenile was transported to Huntsville Women and Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The city of Madison sent a notification out at 8:34 p.m. saying drivers should avoid the area of Huntsville Brownsferry Road and Burgreen Road due to a motor vehicle accident.

The city said the road may be blocked for at least an hour.

News 19 has reached out for more information and will provide updates as they become available.