A Major League Eating competition is coming to Madison. CrossPointe Church is hosting the 2022 World Banana Pudding Eating Championship.

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Have you ever wanted to watch professional eaters devour pans of banana pudding as fast as they can shovel it into their mouths for cash prizes and the chance to set a world eating record? Well then, this event is for you!

This event is for MLE professional eaters only, but amateurs and banana pudding aficionados can watch all the action as they compete for prizes totaling $3,000.

The pans of banana pudding will be provided by local eatery Apple Lane Farms in Madison. Don’t worry! Apple Lane Farms will be selling its famous pudding to the public as a treat. There will also be other food trucks at the event.

The event opens at 6 p.m. and the eating starts at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at CrossPointe Church, located at 78 Hughes Road in Madison.