TRIANA, Ala. (WHNT) – A shooting is under investigation in a Madison County community.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died and a woman was injured in a shooting on Ervin Lane in Triana on Tuesday.

HEMSI officials confirm a woman with a gunshot wound was picked up by emergency crews at a home on Record Street.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office asked that people avoid the area during their active investigation.

News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.