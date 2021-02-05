Woman sent to hospital after overnight house fire in Madison

MADISON, Ala.–Emergency crews spent hours on the scene of a house fire late Thursday night in to Friday morning.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the home at 106 Cottonport Place around 11:00pm. The home is near the intersection of Mill Road and County Line Road. Firefighters rescued a woman inside the home. Madison Fire Chief David Bailey said she was transported to the hospital. Her condition was unknown but she was talking to first responders just before she was transported.

Fire crews were searching for her husband. It was unclear if he was in the house at the time of the fire.

A News 19 crew on the scene said the back of the home was caved-in and there was heavy damage to the roof. Fire engines were seen leaving the area around 3:00 a.m.