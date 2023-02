TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a motor vehicle accident on Toney.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the accident occurred at 5:28 p.m. Monday at 7620 Alabama Highway 53 near Toney Road.

He said after the accident Hemsi transported a female patient to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services by helicopter. Webster said the woman is in critical condition.