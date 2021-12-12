Win gift cards and watch a Christmas classic at these events in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Celebrate the Christmas season with your family and friends at these two events in Madison on Sunday night!

The 3rd Annual Christmas Capers event begins at 4 p.m. and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a laugh and possibly some money.

There will be a reenactment of the Historic Christmas Capers, which started in 1925 when a local drugstore owner threw live chickens off their rooftop on Christmas Eve. Prize tags were attached to the chicken’s legs and could be redeemed for prizes.

In 2019, the tradition was revived in a more humane way with gift cards attached to rubber chickens instead. Organizers say the total value of gift cards is in the thousands. This event is located on Main Street in Madison at the Hughes Drug Store.

There will be additional entertainment from the Madison City Community Orchestra and DJ Todd Phillips. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served as well.

Afterward, you can stick around for the viewing of “The Polar Express” on the big screen at Home Place Park. The movie showing begins at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks will also be at the park during the movie.

Both of these events are free to attend. Organizers say free parking will be available at Madison City Schools Stadium on Celtic Drive.