MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Meridianville Middle School Principal Cameron Whitlow will run for Superintendent of Madison County Schools.

Whitlow has been principal at Meridianville Middle School since 2018. Prior to working in the Madison County school system, he worked as principal at Brewbaker Middle School in Montgomery, where he said his administration led a successful effort to get the school off the Alabama Failing Schools list.

“I truly believe in putting students first and working with parents and teachers to ensure our school environment is conducive for learning,” Whitlow said in his campaign announcement. “I am extremely proud of the hard-working people and the outstanding students of Madison County Schools.”

Whitlow is an Alabama native and a Captain in the Army National Guard in Huntsville. He also served in the United States Marines. He earned his bachelor’s degree and education specialist degree at Troy University, and a Master’s in Instructional Leadership from Alabama State University.

Whitlow is running for superintendent as a Republican.

“I look forward to providing sound leadership and working with our business and military community to ensure our students are college and career ready on the day they graduate,” Whitlow concluded.