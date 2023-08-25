MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – We’re all familiar with Walmart’s big-box sister store, Sam’s Club, and the global brand Costco. However, there’s a new club coming to town to offer you sweet deals and coupons!

BJ’s Wholesale Club was started in Massachusetts and currently operates in 17 states. Their brand expands as far as Georgia and Ohio, but they are primarily found in the Northeast and East Coast.

The store offers a wide assortment of products, including produce and grocery items, seasonal items, home goods, clothing and electronics. They will also have a full-service deli and gas station available to customers.

Through their app, shoppers will also have options like online and same-day delivery and curbside or in-store pick-up.

Additionally, BJ’s offers additional membership benefits like optical, travel, home improvement and tire centers.

Much like its competitors, BJ’s requires a membership to shop. The Madison location, while not yet open, is offering early registration for those who come by their membership center.

Through November 9, shoppers who are interested in a membership can sign up for one full year for only $55, and will receive a $40 welcome reward plus $40 in coupons. The membership center hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also sign up for a membership online here. The Madison location can be found at 8760 Madison Boulevard Suite H.

The tentative opening date for the Madison store is November 10.