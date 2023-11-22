MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The countdown to the Thanksgiving feast is on.

With just a few hours left for shoppers to make their last-minute holiday food purchases, we decided to see how much a Thanksgiving meal would cost people in north Alabama.

This comes as some people are concerned about the recent cost of food prices.

According to the USDA, food prices rose, “almost 10% in 2022”. The USDA said prices for food bought at grocery stores in 2022 rose 11.4%.

However, there is still good news for Thanksgiving shoppers: the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is down this year compared to last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation said in 2023, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is $61.17. That’s 4.5% lower than in 2022. However, it is still up 25% from 2021.

Even better news for Alabama shoppers is that the prices we found for many hot ticket items in local grocery stores were lower than the average given by the American Farm Bureau. Kroger in Madison was selling Butterball Turkeys for $1.50 per pound.

Turkey price per pound at a local Kroger grocery store.

At that rate, a 16-pound turkey would ring up for around $24. That’s more than $3 cheaper than the national average of $27.35 for a 16-pound turkey.

The price for other staple items like whole milk and sweet potatoes also rang up lower than the national average. This fact was a relief to several last-minute shoppers that News 19 spoke with on Wednesday.

Eric Haynes agreed that he’s noticed an overall increase in grocery prices over the past year. He said they are “definitely up.” However, that didn’t stop him from grabbing supplies for his favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

Overall, Kroger had some great deals on popular Thanksgiving foods.

2 for $6 for stuffing

Butterball Turkey for $1.50 per pound

Frozen pie crusts are 2 for $5

Sweet potatoes are .49 cents a pound

Biscuit dough is 2 for $6

Kroger in Madison off of County Line Road will be open on Thanksgiving day.