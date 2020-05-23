Wayne Farms hosts drive-through chicken sale in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Back in April, Wayne Farms sold more than 2,500 pounds of chicken at a reduced rate to residents in Albertville. On Saturday, the company held another chicken sale in Madison. They sold 1,600 boxes of chicken, each weighing about 40 pounds.

The company turned the parking lot at Old Time Pottery in Madison into a chicken pick up site. People went through during the day to grab their boxes of chicken.

Thomas Landers said it was an opportunity he had to take advantage of.

“We ordered 80 pounds of tenderloins and thighs and were going to basically pre-package it and put it in our freezer. It’s such a good deal we wanted to save some money and I guess help out this company as well,” Landers said.

As customers drove in, they were greeted by team members who guided them through the pick-up line with minimum contact.

“The purchaser doesn’t really have to talk to anybody face to face,” said Frank Singleton with Wayne Farms. “They just talk to them and they write the number on the windshield.”

Team members then loaded up the chicken.

“Of course all of our folks have on protective clothing, facemasks, gloves that are handling the chicken,” Singleton said.

Wayne Farms said that they will continue hosting chicken sales in the future because they have had such a positive response from the community.

The company said they are practicing social distancing and taking safety measures at their facilities. They added they have dividers in place and that staff members are wearing face masks and gloves.

Prices for chicken are:

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts at $74 per 40 pound case ($1.85 per pound)

Boneless, skinless chicken tenders at $64 per 40 pound case ($1.60 per pound)

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs at $60 per 40 pound case ($1.50 per pound)