Wayne Farms Decatur taking orders for online-only sale

MADISON, Ala. – After a large response to the previous sale, Wayne Farms Decatur will be once again selling discounted chicken to north Alabama residents.

However, to reduce traffic issues, orders for the sale will be online only, with pickup only at the Madison Old Time Pottery (9076 Madison Blvd) on May 23.

Through the website, customers can select from breasts, tenders, or thighs, and select a pickup time between 6 a.m and 7:30 p.m.

Prices for the chicken are:

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts @ $74 per 40 pound case ($1.85 per pound)

Boneless, skinless chicken tenders @ $64 per 40 pound case ($1.60 per pound)

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs @ $60 per 40 pound case ($1.50 per pound)