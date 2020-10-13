Volunteers needed for community food giveaway at Toyota Field Saturday morning

MADISON, Ala. – Toyota Field will host a community food giveaway Saturday morning, and volunteers are needed to help.

15,000-25,000 pounds of food will be dropped off courtesy of OneGenAway, where the volunteers will help sort and distribute food.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas said OneGenAway will provide fresh, healthy, and easy-to-cook food.

There are no requirements for who can receive food and no registration is needed to volunteer.

Those interested in volunteering should show up at the stadium at 8 a.m., and the giveaway will start at 9 a.m. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.