Virtual Reality academy gives local students ‘real-world’ experience

MADISON, Ala. – Members of Madison City Schools, KTech, and students had a presentation on the new opportunities through the virtual reality program and participants talked about what the experience was like.

The Virtual Reality beta academy is a partnership with the Bob Jones High School Engineering Academy, which is preparing students for real-world experience through virtual reality. VR computer technology simulates a workplace environment.

Cameron Cummings a rising senior at Bob Jones High School and a member of the Engineering Academy was one of the first five students to take part in the KTech Beta Academy.

“I was offered the opportunity, and I took some time to think about it and said yes, then about a week and a half later I went to KTech for an interview to see if it was a good fit for me and I guess I blew it out of the water,” Cummings told News 19 with a big smile.

Students who took part in the academy spent hours producing a project that would not only test their scholastic skills but their creativity skills. Students who were a part of the course could take the course as an internship.

Dorothy Havens, Director of Workforce Development with KTech says students who do partake in the program can earn 3 transferable credits that will go to any college or community college in the nation.

“Students as part of this class will have an opportunity to interview with a company out of New York called ‘Transfer VR’ and ‘Transfer VR’ will be adding two students to do an internship so the VR academy can directly lead to an internship and additional education,” Havens told News 19.

In the beginning of 2022, KTech will be working with Madison City Schools, Huntsville City Schools and Madison County. Then in the fall of 2022, the class will be opened up to the general public.