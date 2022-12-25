Vehicle runs into home on Dustin Lane in Madison.

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department said a vehicle hit a Madison home Sunday after officers believe the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Authorities say they responded to the report of a vehicle hitting a home on Dustin Lane in Madison on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department said they believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency before running into the home.

HPD said there were no other reported injuries as a result of the incident, but HEMSI did respond to the scene to check on the driver.