MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Ever wanted to work for the United States Postal Service? A job fair is right around the corner.

The USPS will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 4 at the Madison Post Office, 56 Hughes Road, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The post office is hiring for open positions in Athens, Decatur, Florence, Huntsville, as well as Madison. The fair is part of a 10-year plan titled “Delivering for America,” focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce.

Those who can’t make the fair, but are interested in a job with the USPS should visit the USPS careers website for more information.