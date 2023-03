MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a two-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 72 in Madison County.

ALEA said the wreck occurred at around 8:57 p.m. Friday. The agency said the wreck has blocked all lanes of Highway 72 near Dug Hill Road in Madison County.

ALEA said the state troopers are on the scene investigating and will offer additional updates as they become available.