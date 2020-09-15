Two new schools in the works for Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County area seems to grow in population every day. That growth means changes, including in our local schools.

Site grading for the new Madison City Schools middle school is finishing up this week.

In the City of Madison, schools are pretty much at capacity, so a new elementary school and middle school are in the works.

Madison City Schools Assistant Superintendent Eric Terrell says that groundbreaking for the new middle school on Celtic Drive will eventually lead to less crowding at the other two city middle schools.

The new school will hold 1200 students in the 170,000 square-foot building, with a three-story academic wing, a media center, several sports fields, and a competition gymnasium that will double as a storm shelter.

The anticipated cost: $51.2 million.

So far, the Madison community has sent in over 700 suggestions for a new school name, which hasn’t been determined quite yet.

Midtown Elementary is expected to open in the fall of 2021, with the new middle school expected to open a year later, in the fall of 2022.