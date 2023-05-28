HAZEL GREEN, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a portion of U.S. 231 has been shut down after two accidents.

ALEA said the two multi-vehicle accidents occurred around 2:25 p.m. Sunday and caused a road blockage.

One southbound lane of U.S. 231 near Joe Quick Road in Hazel Green has been shut down due to the accidents, according to the agency.

ALEA said it is unclear how long the lane will remain shut down at this time. The agency said state troopers are on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.