Truck drivers can get free lunch at Southland’s in Madison Thursday

MADISON, Ala. – Free lunches will be distributed to local truck drivers as a way to say thanks for working through the pandemic.

Navistar and Southland Transportation Group have partnered to distribute 150 free lunches to truck drivers.

The lunch drive will be at Southland’s Madison location off of Highway 20 from 11:00 a.m. to when the food runs out.

The lunches will be served on a first come, first serve basis.

Each driver will also be given a small care package and hand sanitizer to keep with them.