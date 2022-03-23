MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — An intersection causing homeowners concern, has gotten a few safety upgrades. Earlier in March, we introduced you to the Conicelli’s. They own a home at the intersection of Hardiman Road and Burgreen Road in Madison.

They reached out to News 19 to express their safety concerns after several cars crashed into their yard, and one landed in the side of their house. The intersection previously had no streetlights and very few reflective signs. Plus, a concrete slab that, in the dark, made it look like Burgreen Road continued into their front yard.

Since News 19’s first report, Athens Utilities installed a streetlight at the intersection. The streetlight now illuminates the road at night, making it easier for drivers to see the turn.

The City of Madison also installed five additional reflective signs and added directional arrows. The reflectors and arrows will help alert drivers to the dead end.

News 19 reached out to City of Madison Public Works Director Kent Smith for more information on the upgrades. Smith said the additional signs were added to increase visibility.

Smith also told News 19, that the city has ordered an LED stop sign that will replace the sign that is currently at the intersection. He added the LED lights will flash to make the stop more obvious to drivers.

Smith said those will be the only safety improvements the city will be adding to the intersection at this time. He said ultimately, it is up to drivers to pay more attention.

He also said all of the crashes at that intersection have been a result of impairment, or distracted driving.