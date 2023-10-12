MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Triana Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) and Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) responded to a large House Fire near Huntsville International Airport.

Both fire departments responded to the area of Wall Triana Highway SW and Swancott Road Thursday Evening. HFR said they were on the scene assisting TVFD. The Huntsville department sent five fire crews to the scene and one ladder truck.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI also responded to the scene but no one was transported for any injuries sustained during the incident.