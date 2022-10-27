MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced the return of the team’s annual Trunk-Or-Treat Movie Night this Saturday.

The team will host the third annual event on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field Saturday night.

Trick-or-treating will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. The team said the 60 jeeps from the Rocket City Wranglers will be on hand with plenty of candy to pass out.

After the trick-or-treating attendees can alos enjoy a psaciel screening of “The Nightmare before Christmas” starting at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are available for preorder for $10 and for $15 at the gate. Tickets can be preordered here.

The Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands will be open during the event for attendees wanting traditional ballpark fare. Each fmaily in attendence will also recieve a voucher for popcorn to enjoy during the movie.

The team said te event will also include a coat drive to benefit the Downtown Rescue Misison. Fans will be able to donate coat are their way into Toyota Field.

The event is one of many in the Tennessee Valley, News 19’s complete list of spooky themed events can be found here.