Trash Pandas majority owner optimistic parking lot will be finished on time

In less than two months, thousands of fans will be in Madison for opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, but a wet January and February has held up contractors hired to pave the parking lot next to the stadium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - In less than two months, thousands of fans will be in Madison for opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, but a wet January and February has held up contractors hired to pave the parking lot next to the stadium.

Majority owner Ralph Nelson says the diamond is ready, and the University of Alabama Huntsville baseball team will be the first ones to play on the field on March 20.

Nelson says he expects the 2,400 space parking lot will be finished by opening day on April 15.

"We have no concerns whatsoever about parking," he said. "Especially once we get to opening day. It's just a matter of getting this main parking lot completely, 100 percent finished.

Nelson says the new team store will open around March 7.