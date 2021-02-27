Trash Pandas gearing up for first pitch with Saturday job fair

MADISON, Ala. – As first pitch nears for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the team is hosting a job fair Saturday, hiring for everything from food service to production.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. at Toyota Field, and applicants need to be at least 16 years old with legal work status.

Along with that, the team says energy and enthusiasm are a must.

Each interview will last around five minutes and applicants can interview for up to three positions with the team.

Interviews will be socially distant and masks are required.

Applications can be filled out in advance here or at the stadium before the interview.