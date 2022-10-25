MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas have just turned the page on the 2022 season, but announcements are coming every day about what to expect next season.

On Tuesday, the team released the game times for its 2023 schedule.

According to a news release from the team, the Trash Pandas will play 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games next year.

Most Trash Pandas games on Tuesday through Saturday will start at 6:35 p.m., with a few exceptions. Those include:

The team will host Wednesday Education Day games at 11:05 a.m. on April 19, May 3, and September 6

Tuesday night games on April 18, May 2, and September 5 will start at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday games in April and most of May will start at 2:35 p.m., meanwhile all Sunday night games in June, July, and August now begin at 4:05 p.m. The exception to the new Sunday night times come on Sunday, May 28 when the Pandas take on Chattanooga at 6:35 p.m. ahead of Memorial Day.

Sunday games return to 2:35 p.m. in September 2023.

The Trash Pandas will continue the tradition of shooting off fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights after home games, as well as Opening Night, Memorial Day, and Independence Day. In total, the team will put on 27 postgame fireworks shows next year!

See the full schedule and game times for the Trash Pandas’ 2023 season here.