MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Several non-baseball events will be headed to Toyota Field this year as part of the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ Signature Events.

First up, the Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair will return for the second year from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 22. The event will feature rides, games, and food. The fair opens at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10, except for children under the age of 5 get free admission every day.

From Monday through Thursday, armbands are $30 for unlimited rides, while they are $35 on Friday through Sunday.

More on the second annual Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair:

Thursday, May 12: Opening day, 4 p.m., free rides for everyone

Opening day, 4 p.m., free rides for everyone Monday, May 16: Mommy Monday, each mom gets a free armband with the purchase of a child’s wristband

Mommy Monday, each mom gets a free armband with the purchase of a child’s wristband Tuesday, May 17: Free admission for students of all ages

Free admission for students of all ages Wednesday, May 18: Buy-one-get-one armbands

Buy-one-get-one armbands Thursday, May 19: Thrifty Thursday, $5 off all armbands

In addition to the fair activities, an Aquatic Acrobat Show will happen at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays, and at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. on weekends. Sea lions will be on display at these shows. A new barnyard show called Cowtown will also be on display, which includes cow milking, pony rides, and animal feeding.

Tickets are available now for the Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair here.

Next, Toyota Field will host a day camp from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24. Children ages 5-12 can participate. The cost is $250, plus tax, per child and includes lunch and a snack every day. This year’s activities will highlight multiple cultures, including Cuban, French, Italian, Mexican, and Scottish.

Register for the day camp here.

Finally, on Saturday, July 2, the Trash Pandas will ring in Independence Day with the Crawfish Festival. Gates open at 4 p.m. with a fireworks show ending the night at 9 p.m.

Presale tickets are on-sale until June 25 for $30 and include a crawfish platter; however, if you only want entry to the festival, it’s $10 per person. Tickets will be available on-site for $15 with crawfish from J&J Seafood and Bubba Luke’s on sale inside the park.

The event includes live entertainment, trampolines, bounce houses, an obstacle course, putt putt, yard games, and a crawfish eating contest. Tickets are available here.