Trash Panda owners welcome business leaders to nearly finished stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Rocket City Trash Pandas team members invited business owners from around Huntsville and Madison to the stadium on Thursday. The tour of the stadium club and suites was to showcase the team’s effort to book events at Toyota Field aside from the 70 home games this year.

Ballcorps CEO Ralph Nelson says stadium construction is on schedule, despite the recent rain. He says they expect to get their certificate of occupancy on Friday.

Nelson invited 300 business leaders from around Huntsville and Madison to the ballpark on Thursday to give them a view of the diamond and show them some of the meeting spaces that are offered. The Trash Pandas have 70 home games scheduled for this season, but Nelson says Toyota Field can host several events aside from baseball, including work training, banquets and wedding receptions.

“We've had many requests for company Christmas parties. There's something romantic about looking down at a baseball field, even if there's not a game going on,” Ballcorps CEO Ralph Nelson

Opening day at Toyota Field is set for Wednesday, April 15th.