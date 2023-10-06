MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities have restored power after a power outage that has affected over 200 customers in Madison and caused a traffic light to be out at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street.

According to the utility company, the area of the outage was from Mill Road south of I-565 to Martin Road, and from Sullivan Street east to Hughes Road. It reportedly affected 226 customers.

Huntsville Utilities said power was restored around 6 p.m. and was caused by a broken pole.

The Madison Police Department worked traffic control at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan due to the outage.