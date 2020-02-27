Toyota Field is done and ready for baseball

MADISON, Ala. – Toyota Field is ready for the first pitch to be thrown out.

BallCorps LLC, the owner of the Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball team, and Hoar Construction announced Thursday that the home of the Trash Pandas had received its certificate of occupancy from the city of Madison, officially marking the end of construction.

Construction on the $40 million ballpark started in November 2018.

The Trash Pandas will play their first home game April 15 against the Mississippi Braves, but the field will see its first action March 20 when UAH plays Montevallo College.

Also, Madison’s two high schools, Bob Jones and James Clemens, will play there after the official ribbon cutting on April 6. Bob Jones will face Hartselle High School, and James Clemens will take on Austin High School in a doubleheader that day.